GAMMA Investing LLC Has $15.77 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8,283.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,070 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,538,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $122.40.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

