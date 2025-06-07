GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5,519.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,951 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $214,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,603.15. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

