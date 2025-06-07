GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 156,514 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9,261.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,204 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $984,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,282.88. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

