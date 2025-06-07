GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 160,155 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11,580.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,155 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

