GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 38,045 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 6,709.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in International Seaways by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 685.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 195,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,721.76. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $69,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,445.62. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $516,956. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.8%

INSW opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.