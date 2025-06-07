GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 5,300 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 132,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $195.87 on Friday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $290.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.54. The company has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITIC

Investors Title Profile

(Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.