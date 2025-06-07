GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 85,574 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10,764.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,574 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Teleflex by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teleflex by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

