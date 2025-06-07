GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 7,509.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,551 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 53.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,432 shares of company stock valued at $699,804. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.