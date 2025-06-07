GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 9,833.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,830 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,852,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $83.37 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

