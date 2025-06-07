GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.61. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 5,399 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.36.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 126.94%.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

