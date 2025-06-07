Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.90. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 23,798 shares changing hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 37.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

