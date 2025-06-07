Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBRK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $832,154.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,498.58. The trade was a 38.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.