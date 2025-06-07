Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of DLTR opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $112.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

