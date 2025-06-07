Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $226.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 709.34, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.44 and its 200 day moving average is $195.53. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $129.02 and a 52 week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock worth $5,471,104 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 301,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

