Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

