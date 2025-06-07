HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,407.76 ($32.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,430 ($32.87). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,414.29 ($32.66), with a volume of 79,462 shares.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 1.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 18.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,407.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,533.96. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 227.02 and a beta of 0.62.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.
Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.
