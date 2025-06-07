Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Hawkins worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hawkins by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hawkins by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.1%

HWKN opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.29. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

