HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $388.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $388.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $384.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.28 and a 200 day moving average of $331.72. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

