Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 59,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,400,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Health In Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Health In Tech Trading Down 0.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Health In Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the first quarter worth $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Health In Tech in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

