Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.20.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Barclays lowered their target price on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herc
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Herc Price Performance
Shares of HRI stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Herc has a twelve month low of $96.19 and a twelve month high of $246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Herc Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.36%.
About Herc
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Herc
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.