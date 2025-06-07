Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Barclays lowered their target price on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herc

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Herc Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Herc by 104.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Herc by 435.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,786,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 213.4% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after buying an additional 508,359 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Herc has a twelve month low of $96.19 and a twelve month high of $246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.36%.

About Herc

(Get Free Report

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.