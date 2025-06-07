Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.0%

HPE stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 270,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 142,021 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

