HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $79.46 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 3,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total value of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,647,150.58. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $470.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $473.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

