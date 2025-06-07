Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 632,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,211.68. This trade represents a 28.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

