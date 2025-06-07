HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.61.

NYSE HUBS opened at $608.96 on Friday. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $591.03 and a 200 day moving average of $667.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,766.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

