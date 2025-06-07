Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Humana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 330,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $322.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.48.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.11. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.