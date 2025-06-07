Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – June 5th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, NuScale Power, Shell, and Air Products and Chemicals are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, storage or use of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to the emerging “hydrogen economy,” which aims to replace fossil fuels with low- or zero-carbon hydrogen technologies. Performance of hydrogen stocks can be highly sensitive to shifts in government policy, technological breakthroughs and broader clean-energy market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $440.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.21. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.12. 6,129,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,153,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.64. 1,954,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.70. 428,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

See Also