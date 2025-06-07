IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.14 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.80), with a volume of 744,479 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) price target on shares of IDOX in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.
IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.
