IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,002.73 ($13.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,105 ($14.95). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 1,076.44 ($14.56), with a volume of 1,652,618 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.17) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 ($10.58) to GBX 1,099 ($14.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IG Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,466 ($19.83).
IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a
robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,
the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the
needs of its retail and institutional clients.
