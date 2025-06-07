Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$103.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

TSE IMO opened at C$100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.27. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$82.98 and a 12-month high of C$108.89. The firm has a market cap of C$52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

