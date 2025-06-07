IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IN8bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of INAB opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. IN8bio has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IN8bio by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 185,919 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in IN8bio by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in IN8bio by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,517,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 1,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,063,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

