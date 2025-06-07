Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Incyte worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

