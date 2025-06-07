Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 408.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.9%

IBCP opened at $31.43 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $651.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

