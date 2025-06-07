Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Indivior were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Indivior by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,518 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,406,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 332,180 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Indivior by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Indivior by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 589,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Indivior Stock Up 3.5%

INDV opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

