Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today – June 5th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, Alphabet, Nebius Group, and Applied Digital are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, maintain, and operate the physical systems and facilities—such as highways, bridges, power plants, water treatment facilities and telecommunications networks—essential for an economy’s functioning. These firms typically benefit from long-term contracts or regulated revenue models, which can provide steady cash flows and dividend payouts. As a result, infrastructure stocks are often viewed as a defensive investment with lower volatility relative to the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 168,003,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,942,030. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,685,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,858,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 211.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.00. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,425,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,029,306. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ:NBIS traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,498,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545,036. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 172,841,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,618,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 6.09. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

