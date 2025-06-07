Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,222,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 842,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 89,335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,675,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

