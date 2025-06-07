Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOCT. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KOCT opened at $30.10 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $31.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

