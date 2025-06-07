Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 23,748 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Shardul Shah sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,849,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,534,520. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.16 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.53, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,910,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

