Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $9,560,024.16 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 45,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $9,560,024.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,155.20. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, April 1st, Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in DoorDash by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DoorDash by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.