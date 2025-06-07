Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Sells $3,335,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,710,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,174,516. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.16.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $81,378,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.