Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $131,760,200.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 385,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 268,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

