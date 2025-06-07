International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after buying an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,218,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,996,000 after buying an additional 164,945 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,032,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

