Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.92 and traded as high as $27.59. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 293,155 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $854.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 252,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

