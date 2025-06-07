Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIA opened at $5.67 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

