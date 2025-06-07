Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 181,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

