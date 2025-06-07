Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.86. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Top QQQ ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.32% of Invesco Top QQQ ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

