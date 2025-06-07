ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.21. 10,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

ioneer Stock Down 1.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ioneer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ioneer by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ioneer in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

