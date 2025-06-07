Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

