iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 187.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,784.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ETHA opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

