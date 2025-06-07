ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $152.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

