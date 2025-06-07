J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $129.00 Price Target at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $134.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $112,978,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904,278 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $64,125,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,078,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,808,000 after acquiring an additional 468,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,861,000 after acquiring an additional 432,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

